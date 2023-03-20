Cox Media Connecting ‘Police and the People’

After Tyre Nichols’ killing by Memphis Police, Cox Media Group’s Urban radio brands in Orlando and Jacksonville are trying to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Star 94.5 (WCFB) in Orlando and Hot 99.5 (WOKV-HD2) and Power 106.1 (WJGL-HD2) in Jacksonville are hosting town hall dinners and forums titled “Police and The People.”

Each forum will feature an in-depth panel discussion with prominent local law enforcement individuals and address police policies. The event will provide information about pedestrian rights and the protocols to follow when being encountered by the police.

The Orlando town hall will be held at WCFB on Thursday, March 23. The Jacksonville “Police and The People” will take place at the WOKV and WJGL performance studios on Friday, March 31.

“This initiative is essential for both our law enforcement and our listeners. The goal is to help foster better relationships between the police and the people,” said Elroy Smith, director of Urban Branding and Programming. “This event will be interactive, insightful, and educational. We want our listeners and law enforcement agents to hear both sides and to walk away with an enhanced understanding that will ultimately lead to a sense of resolution.”