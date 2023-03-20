Bloomberg Expands Into Music Radio

Bloomberg Radio is branching out into music radio for the first time. Together with Key Networks, The Bloomberg Black Business Beat will be heard on Audacy New York’s 94.7 The Block (WXBK). The 60-second specialty feature debuted Monday and focuses on business and money stories of interest to Black Americans. The segment is hosted by Justin Milliner.

Michael Lysak, Head of Bloomberg Radio Syndication, said: “The Block is such an important part of the soundtrack of New York City. We are proud to be a part of it. Justin Milliner does a masterful job of sharing stories of vital importance to Black Americans, without The Block’s music missing a beat. Here’s to Audacy for recognizing that reports like this don’t interrupt the programming – they enhance it.”