WideOrbit Promotes Coonce To CRO

In a Monday announcement, WideOrbit promoted Toni Coonce to be their new Chief Revenue Officer. Coonce will also continue as the company’s Executive Vice President of Sales.

Coonce started at WideOrbit in 2006 as a TV Account Executive after working with Marketron. She served as Director and then VP of TV Sales before being lifted to the EVP role in 2021. She is also on the board of the International Radio and Television Society Foundation.

“Toni’s strong leadership skills, hard work, and dedication make a huge, positive impact on WideOrbit,” said WideOrbit Founder and CEO Eric Mathewson. “Those attributes, combined with her consistent ability to forge strong relationships with clients, make her promotion to Chief Revenue officer both well-earned and well deserved.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate across teams and verticals within WideOrbit,” said Coonce. “My focus will remain on sales, on growing revenue, and most importantly, on nurturing the client relationships that are at the heart of everything we do.”