Cox Media Taps Moody For Digital Director

Cox Media Group has a new leader for the company's digital efforts.

Network creator Tyler Moody has been named CMG’s Director of Digital Content for radio. He has been tasked with growing digital audiences and unifying brands across platforms.

During his time with WarnerMedia, Moody was VP of CNN Radio and VP of Sales with CNN Newsource. He started his career in broadcast radio at several stations including WLUP, KOGO, and KOA.

“Tyler’s background is simply impressive, and his experience will help revolutionize our company-wide digital content strategy,” said Chris Eagan, CMG Radio’s VP of Audience and Operations.

“I’m excited to join Cox Media Group and work to expand the digital footprint of CMG’s portfolio of radio stations and talent. Radio is my first love, and I’m thrilled to be working at the intersection of broadcast radio and digital platforms,” Moody stated. “Thank you to VP of Audience and Operations, Chris Eagan, and EVP of Radio, Rob Babin, for bringing me into this terrific company.”