Slate Podcast Says ‘Hear Me Out’

Journalist Celeste Headlee brings the art of civil conversation and debate to her new Slate podcast, Hear Me Out. Starting Tuesday, she invites a weekly guest to discuss their unique or even controversial perspective on a current issue and engage in a good-faith dialogue.

The conversations and guests on Hear Me Out will be wide-ranging and will touch everything from politics and policy to society and culture. Upcoming episodes will cover topics like secession, the merits of vapid pop culture, the cost of giving birth, police abolition, and evil itself.