‘The Voice Of The Suns’ Is Retiring After 51 Seasons

The NBA’s longest-serving radio play-by-play announcer has announced he will retire after this season. Al McCoy has been calling games for the Phoenix Suns since 1972 and will leave the booth after this year. McCoy made the announcement Friday on The Gaydos and Chad Show on Bonneville’s KTAR.

For 51 seasons, McCoy voiced the Phoenix Suns broadcasts and is a member of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame and the Suns’ Ring of Honor. Health issues have halted some travel to away games, and he started calling some remotely. His last regular season call will be on April 9 against the LA Clippers.