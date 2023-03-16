Dan Mason To Receive Special BFA Honor

The Broadcasters Foundation of America announced Wednesday that former CBS Radio CEO Dan Mason is the recipient of this year’s Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. The Award is bestowed annually on an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.

Mason will be presented with the Award on the last day of the NAB Show, April 19, at the Broadcasters Foundation Breakfast at the Wynn Las Vegas.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the Broadcasters Foundation, a charity that I believe in very much,” said Mason. “I’ve been so fortunate in many ways, and the opportunity to support the Foundation’s mission as its Chairman, was one way of giving back to this industry that has given me so much.”

“I worked with Dan for many years at CBS, and I am proud to call him a friend, colleague, and mentor. Dan is a great leader and a true champion for radio. It is our privilege to honor him,” stated Broadcasters Foundation Chairman Scott Herman. “Dan’s dedication to our medium and to the charitable mission of the Broadcasters Foundation, is commendable, and I hope others will follow his lead and support our cause of helping broadcasters who need it most.”