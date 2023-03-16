Florida Lawmakers Urged To Protect Reporters

The February murder of Florida journalist Dylan Lyons has reignited a push to protect journalists by law. On Monday, The Radio Television Digital News Association sent letters to Florida’s Congressional delegation asking it to reintroduce and take the lead in passing the Journalist Protection Act (JPA) during the 118th Congress.

The letter was sent to Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, as well as all 27 Florida Representatives. The legislation would make it a federal crime to intentionally intimidate or cause bodily harm to a journalist or media organization in the course of newsgathering or reporting. The Justice Department could then prosecute those who intimidate or assault journalists if local prosecutors decline to do so.

The JPA was first introduced in 2018; nine journalists have been murdered in the U.S. since 2015.

“We need Congress to act now. It is a dangerous time to be a journalist in America,” said Dan Shelley, President and CEO of the Radio Television Digital News Association. “Years of anti-journalist rhetoric trumpeted by those in power has caused a dramatic and disturbing increase in attacks on the media. Unfortunately, our members are increasingly at risk of serious harm.”

“In light of Dylan’s tragic death, we encourage the Congressional delegation from Florida to do the right thing and move to protect all journalists,” Shelley said. “We cannot change the circumstances that led to Dylan’s murder, but by reintroducing the Journalist Protection Act, Congress has the ability to stand behind the hundreds of other journalists who seek and report the truth on behalf of the public day after day and send a message that it isn’t OK for them to be intimidated or harmed simply by showing up for work.”