Public Broadcasting Selects New Ethics Trainer

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has selected the Poynter Institute to develop the Editorial Integrity and Leadership Program 2.0. Poynter will train fifty public media news editors in leadership and upholding the highest editorial standards over nine months.

CPB’s first run of the Editorial Integrity and Leadership Program trained 100 public media newsroom leaders at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in 2019 and 2020. Applications for new fellows are due May 15th, with the first cohort starting in September.

“Skilled, effective editors are vital to ensure the editorial integrity, rigor, and relevance of public media journalism” said Kathy Merritt, CPB’s senior vice president of Journalism, Radio and Community Services Grant Services. “Today, newsrooms are at the front lines of helping the public navigate broad societal challenges, including online polarization and active disinformation efforts.”

“Public media is a crucial element in the news landscape and continues to expand its scope, reach and impact,” said Kelly McBride, Poynter’s senior vice president and chair of the Craig Newmark Center for Ethics and Leadership. “The Poynter Institute is proud to work with CPB to help newsroom leaders hone ethical decision-making and strengthen the work of their journalists to better serve their communities.”