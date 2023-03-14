Two New GMs For Radio One Buffalo

Radio One Buffalo is promoting from within for two new General Managers. Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Famer Donny Tomasulo steps into the broadcast VP/GM role, while market sales veteran and media buyer Trish Wiest is now VP/GM of the group’s ad agency, Media One Buffalo. Radio One Buffalo owns WECK 1230AM and its FM simulcasts 100.1, 102.9, and 100.5.

“My mantra has always been to always hire the best people. Winning simply cannot be done without key players, and Donny and Trish fit the bill of the quarterbacks we strive to have,” said Radio One President and CEO Buddy Shula. “Donny has been with BIG WECK as sales manager for almost two years and his passion and optimism inspire me every day.”

Shula continued, “Trish Wiest has taken our Media One ad agency to a whole new level

in the two years she has been with us. Because of Trish’s leadership as senior media

buyer, Media One has become the fastest-growing ad agency in Buffalo, and her market

knowledge is unmatched. Our clients get unparalleled results from our team guidance”.

“I used to be Buddy’s boss for 20+ years at then-Entercom Buffalo and now I’m working for him, and I could not be happier. Buddy understands how important it is to treat your employees like they are owners of the company. He understands that employee satisfaction is key to the health of any business. I am very excited about this new role,” says Tomasulo.

“Buddy had a vision that radio stations should be idea creators for advertisers, not

commodity sellers. I share the same belief that media and other ad agencies should not

be radio’s adversaries, but we should be partners, to work together for the success of the

clients,” Wiest said.