Vox Media Nabs Award-Winning Podcast From Spotify

Psychotherapist and bestselling author Esther Perel is moving her podcast Where Should We Begin? to the ranks of Vox Media after three years with Spotify. Starting this summer, Where Should We Begin? will ramp up production, becoming a weekly, “always-on” show.

The show debuted as an Audible original in 2017, before moving to Spotify. Each episode features real, anonymous pairs in one-time therapy sessions, providing an intimate, personal, and complex analysis on modern relationships.

Vox Media will take on sales, marketing, and distribution responsibilities, while Magnificent Noise will continue to produce the podcast. As part of the new distribution, special bonus content will be available for subscribers via Apple Podcasts.

“When I started Where Should We Begin?, I opened up the four walls of my office for the very first time and began a global public health campaign, specifically for relationships,” commented Perel. “As the podcast has grown, we’ve eagerly sought creative partners to help us bring the podcast to even broader audiences. We’re beyond excited to begin working with Vox Media to bring new episodes to listeners every week – and perhaps a few surprises outside of the feed too.”

Perel is exploring potential collaborations and live events with other Vox Media brands like New York Magazine and The Cut.

“Esther brings a unique combination of talents to the podcast space: she informs us, entertains us, answers big questions that we’ve all had on our minds, and helps her listeners improve the relationships in their lives,” said Ray Chao, Vox Media’s SVP & General Manager of Audio and Digital Video. “She empowers us all to understand and navigate what it means to be human. We’re beyond thrilled to bring Esther’s influential voice to the Vox Media Podcast Network.”