New ‘Morning Shift’ At Audacy Atlanta

Audacy Atlanta is launching two new morning shows on 92.9 The Game (WZGC). The station welcomes Tiffany Blackmon, Mike Johnson, and Beau Morgan to co-host The Morning Shift on 92.9 The Game, weekdays 6-9a starting later in March.

“Tiffany, Mike and Beau are going to offer a unique combination of perspectives on sports, culture, current events and day-to-day life that our listeners will find to be informative, entertaining and funny,” said Mike Conti, Brand Manager, 92.9 The Game. “They’ve quickly developed a chemistry that I think will lead to a fast-paced, fun, high-energy show each morning.”

“Mike, Beau and I have already had so much fun building this show together, and we can’t wait to get started,” said Blackmon. “On a personal level, it is so special for me to co-host this morning show in my home state.”

“I am beyond excited to start this journey with 92.9 The Game and my incredible co-hosts Tiffany and Beau,” said Johnson. “As a former Falcon and All American, I feel that I’ll be able to give listeners a unique insight in to the world of sports.”

“It’s a dream come true to be able to speak with Atlanta fans daily about my biggest passion in life: the teams I grew up loving,” said Morgan.

The station’s second new program is The Hometown Take, an early morning show airing in the hour before The Morning Shift with producer Dylan Mathews taking host duties. John Fricke, who currently hosts mornings on 92.9 The Game, will continue at the station in a to-be-announced new role.