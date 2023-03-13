Boat Shoe Brand Floats Audio With Veritonic

Preppy fashion company Sperry has partnered with audio research and analytics platform Veritonic to maximize their sonic branding.

The boat shoe creator will utilize Veritonic’s Creative Testing capabilities to select audio elements and expressions with the highest perceived authenticity, trustworthiness, recall, and purchase intent. This includes presence and levels of ambient natural sounds, music, and community in Sperry’s marketing.

“The pioneering data and insight within the Veritonic platform will allow us to harness the tremendous power of audio in an efficient and impactful manner,” said James Mackenzie, Global Brand Director at Sperry. “As a brand that was born on the water, we know the power that it has to awaken all of our senses. By combining data-driven insights and artistic creation, we have been able to create a Sonic ID that is both unique and ownable, and ultimately speaks to our consumers love of the water.”

“We look forward to supporting the Sperry team by providing them with the data and insights they need to reach their unique audience.” Scott Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Veritonic. “By utilizing our Creative Testing capabilities, Sperry is able to invest in audio wisely, knowing that they’ve chosen the right creative to support the visual elements of their brand and connect with their audience through an intimate and meaningful capacity.”