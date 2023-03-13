Lionsgate Launches First TV Show Companion Podcast

As the new five-part docuseries, Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax, premieres on Fox Nation, Lionsgate Sound and Pilgrim Media Group are offering a companion podcast for those who want to dig deeper. All six episodes of Attacking Jussie dropped onto streaming platforms Monday, timed to the premiere of the docuseries.

Attacking Jussie features exclusive, never-before-heard interviews with Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, the brothers who were directly involved in the initial hate crime hoax created by actor Jussie Smollett in 2019. Lionsgate Sound’s Charlie Webster hosts.

Pilgrim Media Group CEO Craig Piligian said, “As we began putting together the TV documentary, Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax, it quickly became apparent that there was an opportunity to dig even deeper into this fascinating story through an extended first-hand account from the Osundairo brothers. Attacking Jussie, Lionsgate Sounds’ first companion podcast, shines a light on the complex relationship between Smollett and the Osundairo brothers and the surprising public response to the brothers in the wake of the hoax.”