Knight’s Podcast Takes A Walk With Jelly Roll

The newest episode of Buzz Knight’s Takin’ A Walk podcast, released Monday, features one of Country music’s most recent and incredible success stories. Knight talks with rapper, singer, and songwriter Jelly Roll, following his path from addiction to worldwide success.

Jelly Roll discusses how he took solace and hope from Johnny Cash’s trials and tribulations, the music that inspires him, and how his rebellious spirit drives him.

Knight is also releasing a bonus Takin’ A Walk episode with Neon Coast founder Martha Earls especially for CRS this week. Earls discusses being a woman in the Country industry, her influences, and what it’s like managing one of Nashville’s rising stars – Kane Brown.