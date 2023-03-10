New Sports Lineup For Bay Area Audacy

After a staffing shakeup, Audacy San Francisco unveils a new weekday programming lineup for 95.7 The Game. KGMZ announced to staff on Wednesday that they parted ways with afternoon drive hosts Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto.

Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky will continue The Morning Roast. Matt Steinmetz and Daryle “The Guru” Johnson are moving from early afternoon to middays. Now Mark Willard and Dan Dibley will move to the afternoon drive slot left vacant by Damon and Ratto. Each show is also extended an additional hour to cover for the staff changes.

Audacy will continue to carry Golden State Warriors basketball on KGMZ as part of its flagship partnership with the team.