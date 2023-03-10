Audacy Bringing ‘The BS’ To Sacramento

Audacy Sacramento’s 98 Rock (KRXQ) has found its new afternoon show. Beginning Monday, March 13, Jason Bailey brings The Bailey Show, aka The BS, with co-host NickyD, and executive producer Josh Nelson.

Bailey previously worked mornings at WNNX in Atlanta, where NickyD started her radio career interning for his show. She was later promoted to assistant producer, and worked on several of Bailey’s post-WNNX podcasts. Before Atlanta, Bailey worked in Tampa, Sirius XM, and Orlando.

“The Bailey Show is full of real conversations, compelling guests and fun content, and we’re excited to introduce Jason, NickyD and Nelson to our 98 Rock audience,” said Stacey Kauffman, Audacy Sacramento Regional President. “We trust this trio will quickly become a daily habit for listeners’ weekdays.”

“It doesn’t get any better than this opportunity,” said Bailey. “I’m so thankful that Audacy has put me and my team in such a great position to win. Great city, great management, great people…it’s just a great spot to be in and all so positive and forward thinking. I’d like to thank some awesome people that made this all possible…Stacey Kauffman, Aaron Roberts, Dave Richards, Vince Richards and of course my hand-picked team of NickyD and Josh Nelson.”