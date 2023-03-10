Pittman Bringing ‘Math and Magic’ To NAB Show

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman will bring his podcast to the 2023 NAB Show next month for a live recording with Angela Yee. Pittman and Yee will record an episode of Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing onstage at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 16.

Bringing their diverse experiences to the table, Pittman and Yee will discuss how the smartest marketers in radio cut through the noise, time after time, as they break down the math and magic of marketing. The recording is open to all NAB Show attendees.

“Bob and Angela are powerhouses in the world of audio because they are both dynamic, forward-looking thinkers who know how to connect with audiences,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “This is a great opportunity to hear these industry leaders in conversation, sharing valuable marketing insights and professional wisdom – and undoubtedly some fantastic stories from their remarkable careers.”