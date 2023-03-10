WQXK Radiothon Rallies Ohio For St. Jude

More good news for the kids of St. Jude: Cumulus Media’s Youngstown, Ohio Country station, K105 WQXK, raised $145,986 for children’s cancer treatment and research through the station’s annual Radiothon.

K105 Morning personalities Doug and Mary Ann hosted the on-air and online fundraiser Thursday, March 2 and Friday March 3 from the K105 studios. The Radiothon featured special guests, interviews and more to support the kids of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. With this year’s total, K105 has raised a total of more than $4.5 million for St. Jude since their first Radiothon in 1990.

Bill Kelly, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Youngstown, said: “Advancing children’s health is one of the most noble things a person can do. I am so proud that K105 continues to help St Jude’s with that mission.”