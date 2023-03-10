Catch Stars Playing Pong Monday At CRS

A Country Radio Seminar crowd-favorite returns to kick off CRS 2023 with a fun and exciting twist. The Paddle Royale multi-player ping pong tournament is back at the Omni Nashville on Monday night.

Paddle Royale 2023 features top country artists and prominent industry names like Ashley Cooke, Morgan Evans, Gator Harrison, Laura Hostelley, Riley Green, Erin Kinsey, Chris Lane, Scotty McCreery, Jake Owen, Tim Roberts, Jelly Roll, Lily Rose, Nate Smith, Kristen Williams, and Brett Young.

Tennessee Titans Play-by-play man Mike Keith calls the action once again, with color commentator and UMG Nashville Chairman Mike Dungan.

The Prime Ministers of Paddle Royale, George Couri and Tim Roberts, say, “The vision here is to have everyone working in this community come together to laugh with and at one another, trash talk, drink a little together, cheer, boo, and enjoy one another without any panels or performances. And to give Mike Dungan a microphone to unleash on everyone.”

