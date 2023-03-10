CRS To Tackle AI With Late Addition Panel

56As artificial intelligence sparks debate over its place in radio, CRS announced the late addition of a new pop-up session called “Let’s Chat: GPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of On-Air Talent.” The roundtable discussion is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 and will delve into AI’s role in the future of radio, for better or worse.

With ChatGPT and AI DJs gaining traction, this roundtable will address many topics, including replacing live personalities with AI jocks, benefits to stretched-thin programmers, and how recent developments pertain to the industry.

CRS 2023 Agenda Chair Joey Tack says, “Right now, there’s no hotter topic than the introduction of A.I. DJs and what they mean for their human counterparts. Here’s an opportunity to discuss this fast-moving technology in an honest, lively, first-of-its-kind discussion at CRS 2023.”

A full three-day conference schedule is available on the CRS 2023 mobile app.