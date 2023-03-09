VSiN Dancing With Wall-to-Wall Wagering

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, announced its slate of coverage for this year’s College Basketball Tournament. The network will deliver special wager-centric programming from Selection Sunday through the championship game.

VSiN’s intensive tournament schedule begins this Sunday, March 12 across their audio, video, and digital platforms. Network staff will cover trends and notable bets in real time, while providing in-depth best bets for all 67 men’s games.

Founder and CEO Brian Musburger says, “Whether filling out office brackets or executing intricate betting systems, VSiN will bring tourney fans the most news, analysis and insights they need throughout March. This year’s college hoops coverage will feature college basketball betting experts, former players, bookmakers, and professional bettors covering every wagering angle.”

VSiN’s full lineup of tournament programming is available on their website.