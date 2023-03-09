Scotty Kay Goes Countrywide On Audacy

Audacy has a new voice of Sunday middays. Starting March 12, Scotty Kay will now be heard weekly from 10a – 3p local time across all Audacy country brands. Kay currently hosts afternoons on Audacy’s Chicago country station, US99.

“Being part of a team like this is a dream for anyone in radio. When you do something you love and then people say, ‘you should do it for more people,’ that’s pretty special!” says Scotty Kay. “Thank you Tim Roberts, Marci Braun, and Audacy for trusting me with everyone’s favorite part of the week!”

The Chicago native started broadcasting in his hometown at iHeart CHR 103.5 Kiss FM (WKSC), after gaining national attention on season one of So You Think You Can Dance. Kay then moved to Power 96.1 (WWPW) in Atlanta. Before returning to Chicago, Kay was the morning host for Cumulus Hot A/C HOT 93.3 (KLIF-FM) in Dallas.