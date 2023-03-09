Jessen WSB Promotion Is Homecoming

Cox Media Group Atlanta has named Abby Jessen as Assistant Director of Branding and Programming and Midday Host for B98.5. Jessen is an Atlanta native who started her radio career in CMG’s Athens, Georgia cluster.

Abby Jessen moves to WSB from Tulsa, where she was the Director of Branding and Programming and Afternoon Drive host on CMG’s Mix 96.5 (KRAV). Jessen will continue to host nights on 106.1 WNGC in Athens in addition to her new duties.

Jessen says, “I grew up listening to B98.5, so it is truly a dream to be back home working for a station I have always loved! I can’t thank Rob Babin, Chris Eagan, Jaleigh Long and Emily Boldon enough for this opportunity.”

VP/Market Manager Jaleigh Long comments, “I’m thrilled to welcome Abby home and have such a spectacular talent inside Cox Media Group to promote to this critical role.” Director of Operations Emily Bolden adds, “Abby is intelligent, vibrant, and full of energy. Her dedication to CMG and her passion for radio are palpable and she is a true, rising star. I look forward to what she will bring to CMG Atlanta as we head into this new chapter on B98.5.”