Holston Valley Raises Staggering Sum For Kids

Holston Valley Broadcasting Corporation raised a record-breaking amount for kids in Tennessee’s Johnson City/Kingsport/Bristol market. With donations still coming in, their 11th Annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon has collected $1,012,518 so far.

Holston held the radiothon was on March 2nd and 3rd across 98.5 WTFM, 95.9 The Hog, Tri-Cities Classic Hits 102.7, and the three ESPN Tri-Cities stations. 98.5 WTFM’s morning show hosts Steve Mann and Lynda Fontaine capped off the fundraiser last Friday with a 12 hour broadcast from the lobby of the Children’s Hospital from 7a to 7p.

“It has been such an honor to see our staff, our listeners, the corporate community, and many volunteers come together over the past eleven years raising millions of dollars for the region’s sick children and the only children’s hospital in our area,” said David Widener, President of Holston Valley Broadcasting.

The Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City serves 29 counties in Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina.