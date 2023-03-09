Audacy Cleveland Finds New OM

Audacy names Chase Daniels as Operations Manager of its Cleveland cluster. Daniels will oversee content strategy, talent, operations and branding for Star 102 (WDOK), 98.5 WNCX (WNCX), Q104 (WQAL), 92.3 The Fan (WKRK) and CHANNEL Q (WQAL-HD3).

After joining Audacy in 2013 as Program Director for WNTR in Indianapolis, the company promoted Daniels to Operations Manager of Audacy Madison. Where there, he programmed 94.9 WOLX, 105.5 Triple M and Mix 105.1. Previously, Daniels programmed Atlanta’s Star 94 and Jacksonville’s 95.1 WAPE.

Daniels succeeds Dave Popovich, who announced his retirement in December after more than 17 years in the market.

“When the opportunity to lead the heritage brands Dave Popovich built into 2023 and beyond opened up, it was something that quickly became a no brainer,” said Daniels. “I can’t wait to get started working with the amazing team in Cleveland. I want to thank Dave Richards, Tom Herschel, Steve Salhany and Jeff Sottolano for going out of their way to make this a seamless transition for me and my family.”

Audacy Cleveland SVP and Market Manager Tom Herschel says, “Having Chase join us from our stations in Madison is a testament to the depth of talent at Audacy and the work he’s done there. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Chase to Cleveland.”

Audacy Madison now begins an open search for a new Operations Manager.