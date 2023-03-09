Edison: AM/FM Remains #1, Even With Gen Z

Edison Research released the first part of their Share of Ear dataset on Wednesday with some very good news for radio, especially for those worried about Gen Z. The study finds traditional AM/FM radio remains the number one ad-supported audio source for all ages in the US.

Listeners ages 13+ surveyed by Edison spend 59% of their daily, ad-supported audio time with AM/FM radio. This is more time than with all other ad-supported audio sources combined, including YouTube, podcasts, and ad-supported streaming services.

Even Gen Z (age 13-24) was found to spend 33% of their daily ad-supported audio time with radio, either OTA or streaming. YouTube placed second, with 31% of Gen Z audio time. Streaming services represent 20%, and podcasts 15%.

AM/FM leads the way for ad-supported audio for all other ages. Americans aged 25-54 spend 55% of their daily audio time with radio, while listeners age 55+ spend an overwhelming 78% listening. These findings come from Edison Research’s Share of Ear dataset. Edison will release the remainder of their four-part series on the power of traditional AM/FM radio in the US through their Weekly Insights email.