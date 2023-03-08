Is Contesting Outdated?

(By Randy Lane) Radio programmers have long believed contests persuade people to listen and listen longer. We are the only major medium still running them to encourage listening and to create awareness.

The annual Jacobs Media Techsurvey reveals that most people are motivated to listen to radio because “it’s easiest to listen to in the car,” “DJs/Hosts/Shows,” and “it’s free.” Prizes ranked dead last!

Contest Players are a Minority

Numerous studies reveal only about 2% of the audience engages in contests, no matter how big the incentive. The Randy Lane Company strongly advises stations to make contests fun and enable the 98% to play along. Interactive trivia games with callers tend to be the most entertaining.

If a tiny percentage of your audience plays contests, why run them? There is some evidence that the 2% of listeners who play contests are the same people who agree to carry a meter or fill out a diary.

Everybody Texts

It’s true, most everybody texts. It’s also true text contests are boring. The majority of radio listening is in the car and at work and only a small percentage of your audience will try to win a text contest. Yet we hear many radio stations air designated caller contests appealing only to the 2% trying to win.

Contests Versus Content

So many stations allow contests to take over their radio stations with most of the imaging and teasing revolving around the contest. RLC encourages stations to continue imaging personality shows and teasing upcoming content as much or more than the contest.

Budgets are tight today, and big contests are infrequent. However, with talent and planning, you can consistently create captivating content.

Audience Relationships

Many personalities ask us, “Will listeners play a game if there’s no prize?” If the show is entertaining, shares their life experiences, and has a relationship with the audience, the answer is, yes. At Max 98.1 Memphis, Danni and Cory’s Country Cory jokingly tells winners, “You won a self-administered pat on the back!”

Your radio station and your show will thrive by being known for content, not fleeting contests.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. To learn more, visit www.randylane.com.