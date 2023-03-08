Acoustic Alley at CRS To Feature Radio Ink’s Best PD’s

“Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley” is returning to the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville next week. Fitz will host the event that will include Radio Ink presenting the “Top Country PDs” awards.

Performing March 14 will be Rhett Akins, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps, Bryan Simpson, Jeffrey Steele, Anthony Smith, and MaRynn Taylor.

“The talent lineup for this year’s ‘Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley’ is truly remarkable,” said Fitz. “We are excited to bring together some of the most talented songwriters and artists in country music for a night of incredible performances. This event has become one of the most highly-anticipated events of CRS, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

CRS 2023 is set to take place from March 13-15 in Nashville at the Omni.