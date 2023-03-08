Podcast Academy Crowns 2023 Winners

Monday night The Podcast Academy announced winners across 26 categories at its third annual Ambie Awards. The event was held at the International Theater in Las Vegas and hosted by actor and podcast host Larry Wilmore. Here are the winners…

Additionally, “Stuff You Should Know” co-hosts Chuck Bryant, Josh Clark, and producer Jeri Rowland accepted this year’s Governors Award, an honor that recognizes the impact a podcast or individual has had on the industry.

Podcast of The Year

Chameleon: Wild Boys – Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment

Best Business Podcast

Business Wars – Wondery

Best Comedy Podcast

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer – Team Coco

Best DIY Podcast

Queer News – E3 Radio

Best Documentary Podcast

Bone Valley – Lava for Good Podcasts in Association with Signal Co. No1

Best Entertainment Podcast

Scamfluencers – Wondery

Best Fiction Podcast

Last Known Position – QCODE

Best History Podcast

Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade – Slate

Best Indie Podcast

Blind Landing – Blind Landing/Ari Saperstein

Best Interview Podcast

The Assignment with Audie Cornish – CNN Audio

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast

Ted Radio Hour – NPR

Best News Podcast

What Next – Slate

Best Original Score and Music Supervision

Jake Brennan, Matt Beaudoin, Ryan Spraker, and Bryce Kanzer for Disgraceland

Double Elvis

Best Performance in Audio Fiction

Cole Sprouse and Sarah Yarkin for Borrasca (Season 2) -QCode

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast

A Slight Change of Plans – Pushkin Industries

Best Podcast for Kids

Tai Asks Why – CBC Podcasts

Best Podcast Host or Hosts

Leah Wright Rigueur for Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley – ABC News

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast

Strict Scrutiny – Crooked Media

Best Production and Sound Design

Twenty Thousand Hertz – Defacto Sound

Best Reporting

Gilbert King and Kelsey Decker for Bone Valley

Lava for Good Podcasts in Association with Signal Co. No1

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction

Jenny Deiker Restivo and Nathalie Chicha for I Hear Fear – Wondery

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction

Erick Galindo and Alejandro Mendoza for Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez

Sonoro, Futuro Media

Best Society and Culture Podcast

Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez – Sonoro, Futuro Media

Best Sports Podcast

The Lead – Wondery

Best True Crime Podcast

Up and Vanished – The Trial of Ryan Duke – Tenderfoot TV

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast

Come As You Are – Pushkin Industries