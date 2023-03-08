Podcast Academy Crowns 2023 Winners

Monday night The Podcast Academy announced winners across 26 categories at its third annual Ambie Awards. The event was held at the International Theater in Las Vegas and hosted by actor and podcast host Larry Wilmore. Here are the winners…
Additionally, “Stuff You Should Know” co-hosts Chuck Bryant, Josh Clark, and producer Jeri Rowland accepted this year’s Governors Award, an honor that recognizes the impact a podcast or individual has had on the industry.
Podcast of The Year
Chameleon: Wild Boys – Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment
Best Business Podcast
Business Wars – Wondery
Best Comedy Podcast
Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer – Team Coco
Best DIY Podcast
Queer News – E3 Radio
Best Documentary Podcast
Bone Valley – Lava for Good Podcasts in Association with Signal Co. No1
Best Entertainment Podcast
Scamfluencers – Wondery
Best Fiction Podcast
Last Known Position – QCODE
Best History Podcast
Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade – Slate
Best Indie Podcast
Blind Landing – Blind Landing/Ari Saperstein
Best Interview Podcast
The Assignment with Audie Cornish – CNN Audio
Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast
Ted Radio Hour – NPR
Best News Podcast
What Next – Slate
Best Original Score and Music Supervision
Jake Brennan, Matt Beaudoin, Ryan Spraker, and Bryce Kanzer for Disgraceland
Double Elvis
Best Performance in Audio Fiction
Cole Sprouse and Sarah Yarkin for Borrasca (Season 2) -QCode
Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast
A Slight Change of Plans – Pushkin Industries
Best Podcast for Kids
Tai Asks Why – CBC Podcasts
Best Podcast Host or Hosts
Leah Wright Rigueur for Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley – ABC News
Best Politics or Opinion Podcast
Strict Scrutiny – Crooked Media
Best Production and Sound Design
Twenty Thousand Hertz – Defacto Sound
Best Reporting
Gilbert King and Kelsey Decker for Bone Valley
Lava for Good Podcasts in Association with Signal Co. No1
Best Scriptwriting, Fiction
Jenny Deiker Restivo and Nathalie Chicha for I Hear Fear – Wondery
Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction
Erick Galindo and Alejandro Mendoza for Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez
Sonoro, Futuro Media
Best Society and Culture Podcast
Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez – Sonoro, Futuro Media
Best Sports Podcast
The Lead – Wondery
Best True Crime Podcast
Up and Vanished – The Trial of Ryan Duke – Tenderfoot TV
Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast
Come As You Are – Pushkin Industries