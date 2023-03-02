Steve Wexler Launches Consultancy

With 40 years of broadcast and management experience under his belt, Steve Wexler is starting up WEXL Coaching & Development. He will continue his role with Good Karma Brands.

“We are excited that Wex will continue to make significant contributions at Good Karma Brands, while at the same time working with broadcasters and media companies who will be able to tap into his vast experience and relatable style,” said Good Karma Brands President Steve Politziner.

WEXL Coaching & Development will specialize in leadership coaching, strategic planning and broadcast management, focusing on on-air talent and content development.