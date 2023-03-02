NAB Says Non-Competes Are OK

Non-compete clauses have become big news lately as the Federal Trade Commission looks at banning the practice radio stations often use to keep employees from crossing the street and working for a competitor. The National Association of Broadcasters has sent a letter to Congress opposing the FTC’s proposal

The NAB says the proposed ban on noncompete agreements is far-reaching and oversteps the FTC’s jurisdiction and broadcasters present a unique case for reasonable noncompete clauses due to the substantial investments broadcasters make in promoting on-air talent.

The NAB says the FTC lacks the constitutional or statutory authority to issue such a rule and, in attempting to do so, the agency is improperly usurping the role of Congress.

“Moreover, this sweeping rule would invalidate millions of contracts around the country that courts, scholars, and economists have found entirely reasonable and beneficial for both businesses and employees. Accordingly, we ask you to exercise your oversight and appropriations authority to closely examine the FTC’s proposed rulemaking.”

