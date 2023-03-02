WBGO Launches Podcast With NJ Assemblywoman

It’s called There’s Sumter About It and the new show is hosted by NJ Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter. In the inaugural season, Sumter tackles the topic of mental health. WBJO is a public station based in Newark.

“I am excited for this first season of the show. I relax with close friends and colleagues for real, kitchen table-like conversations on different perspectives of mental health and wellness,” said Assemblywoman Sumter. “I hope each episode sparks meaningful discussions in our communities and provide actionable steps for those looking for guidance on their wellness journey.”