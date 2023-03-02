From Spokesman To Talk Show Host

T.J. Smith is a former spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, he is the newest addition to the WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 talk lineup. Smith is also the former Press Secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and he ran for Mayor in 2020.

“As a native Baltimorean who has gone to school, worked, run for office and even suffered loss in the city, I’m very familiar with the feel of the public from west Baltimore to the waterfront,” said Smith. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the WBAL Radio family. I look forward to delivering straight talk and sharing my opinion based on my experience.

working in government and in law enforcement. I’m ready to ‘tell it like it is’ in a reasonable manner.”

Smith will host weekdays 10-2.