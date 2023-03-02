Sony’s Women’s History Month Offerings

Sony Music’s Podcast Network is featuring a lineup of programs for Women’s History Month. The shows highlight female hosts and showcase a range of storytelling from across the network of podcasts.

The programs:

“Anthems Roe V. Wade”-A collection of 7 original manifestos, speeches, stories written and voiced by exceptional women in response to the overturning of Roe v Wade.

“Best Friend Energy”-A weekly chat series that serves as a place for friends to come together, deep dive into trending topics, vent about frustrations, and laugh at life’s absurdities.

“High Low with Em Rata”-The program marries highbrow and low brow topics, exploring whatever is on Em Ratajkowski’s mind from politics, philosophy and feminism to sex, pop culture and Tik Tok.

“Juicy Scoop”-Heather McDonald the stand-up comedian is diving into juicy pop culture. From all things Hollywood, celebrity romances, Bravo TV to her real-life drama as a mother of three.

“Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake”-Kathy Burke hosts a hilarious, irreverent, dark and sometimes moving podcast where guests will see their death brought to life as they plan their final day from dawn to dusk and into the afterlife.

“Something Rhymes With Purple”-Susie Dent and Gyles Brandreth will delve into the books and legacy of Nobel Literary Prize winner Toni Morrison in celebration of Women’s History Month.

“They Did That”-A look at a long list of global innovators and trailblazers who’ haven’t gotten their due in the history books because of who they were; women, people of color, LGBTQ+ and more.