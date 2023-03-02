Boston Strangler Companion Pod

“Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler” true-crime podcast is available. The release is ahead of the Hulu premiere of the “Boston Strangler” film March 17.

The three-part narrative series draws from the ABC News archive and features new interviews with relatives of those involved in the case. The series is hosted by award-winning journalist and author Dick Lehr, a long-time Boston Globe journalist who has reported on the Boston Strangler case and knew Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the Boston Strangler murders while at the Boston Globe.

The podcast also features a bonus, conversational episode with the film’s writer and director, Matt Ruskin, where they discuss the making of the film and what inspired Ruskin to pursue this project.