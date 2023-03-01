The Infinite Dial Anniversary

The Infinite Dial® is 25 years old. The Edison Research nationwide survey of digital media will celebrate the Silver Anniversary with a special presentation on digital media habits over the last quarter-century.

The Infinite Dial® was created by Edison Research and was originally referred to as an “Internet Listening Study,” tracking emerging digital habits. Over its 25-year history, it has become the survey of record for a number of important media channels, including streaming audio, podcasting, and social media.

Some highlights over the years:

1998: 6% of Americans have ever listened to ‘internet radio’.

1999: More than half the U.S. population has a computer in their home

2001: 53% of Americans have Internet access at home

2002: Cell phone ownership exceeds 50%

2006: Podcasting debuts; 22% of Americans are familiar with the term

2008: The iPhone is first measured, with 2% of the population owning one

2011: Facebook is used by over half the population (51%)

2013: Smartphone ownership exceeds 50%

2017: Smart Speaker tracking introduced with 7% of Americans 12+ owning one

2019: Over half the population say they have ever listened to a podcast

2021: 33% of Americans 12+ own a smart speaker

