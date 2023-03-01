New WEI Backed Podcast

Women in Entertainment is launching “In Her Words.” The new show will interview notable talent about their journeys within the entertainment industry.

The podcast is hosted by WEI Co-Founders Renee Rossi and Gretchen McCourt. It will cover topics from lessons learned along the way to the pivots and changes people made in the course of their journey to creative processes.

“For nearly a decade, Women in Entertainment has been focused on addressing a range of pivotal and timely issues that affect women,” said Rossi. “The launch of In Her Words represents a new chapter for our organization and a new channel by which our community can engage with and listen to our esteemed speakers.”

“Having the opportunity to utilize the incredible network we’ve cultivated over the years and share their experiences on an entirely new platform is extremely fulfilling,” said McCourt.

Episodes will be released weekly starting on March 8th.