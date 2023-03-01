Stanger Elevated at The Hannity Show

Premiere Networks announced Wednesday that Eric Stanger has been promoted to Senior VP of Operations for The Sean Hannity Show. He most recently served as VP of Operations for the show. Stanger will continue to serve as brand manager for Hannity’s show and oversee all daily operations for the program, including production, affiliate sales, marketing and staff management.

Stanger will continue to report to Peter Tripi, Executive Vice President of Affiliate Sales for Premiere Networks.

“Eric is a key member of The Sean Hannity Show team, and his leadership and collaboration with our affiliate partners have been instrumental in the program’s continued growth and success,” shared Tripi. “I couldn’t be happier to recognize his efforts with this well-deserved promotion.”

“I want to thank Peter Tripi, Julie Talbott, Sean Hannity, and our amazing studio team,” said Stanger. “It’s an honor and inspiration to work with this group of radio professionals every day – they are the best of the best!”