Women to Watch: Hannah Brummer, Alpha Media Chicago

(By Charese Fruge’) Hannah Brummer hosts middays on Chicagoland’s Free Country at 98.3 and 102.3 and assists with programming for Star 105.5 and Star 96.7. She got her first gig in 2021 at a young age doing Afternoon Drive at 102.3 WXLC, Waukegan, IL.

In May of 2022, she was offered a position on the Morning Show at Star 96.7 with Chicago radio legend Eddie Volkman. At one point, she was doing both morning and afternoon drive. In December of 2022, she was chosen as one of Radio Ink’s “30 & Under Superstars.”

In March of 2023, her show with Eddie Volkman became syndicated on Star 105.5, Star 102.3, and Star 96.7 during Afternoon Drive. In May of 2024, she was offered Middays on Chicagoland’s Free Country at 98.3 and 102.3. Country Radio. “That has been a dream of mine since I was young, so I am beyond excited for this current. opportunity,” says Brummer.

“The transition for me has been fast and has been full of excitement,” she adds. “I’m always eager to learn something new every day as I climb the ladder to success. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support from my family, friends, coworkers, and listeners.”

“The most exciting experience I have been a part of so far in my career path is my partnership with Lambs Farm, a nonprofit organization that helps those with developmental disabilities,” explains Brummer. “I’ve partnered with them for over a year, and it’s been life-changing. I hosted an event at Lambs Farm back in December called ‘Hannah’s Hallmark Bingo’ and it was the best night of my life. Over 100 people showed up and all the money raised went directly to the men and women of Lambs Farm. I love making a difference in the lives of others!”

“One of the challenges that I’ve had over the last few years is learning how to have a work-life balance. I think many of us in radio struggle with that because we are so passionate about what we do but I am making sure to take an hour out of every day to just decompress and do something for myself!”

Outside of the personal challenges, those in the industry like the onset of AI have not impacted Hannah yet. “I have not had to experiment with AI yet. I love what I do so I hope to see as many live DJs as possible around the world. Having that one-on-one interaction with a listener is what keeps listeners tuned in and keeps the business alive. As far as DEI, I believe we have been making some progress in the industry. It seems as if we are being more open to talking about different topics, including gender and race quality. But we still have a long way to go,” says Brummer.

“My outlook on the industry has changed considerably since I started in the business just a few years ago. I can physically see how hard every person in the industry works. I never saw the behind-the-scenes of radio until I started working in the industry and I just have so much respect for all my colleagues and their passion for what they do. People sacrifice so much for their jobs, and I feel like people outside of radio don’t see the work and effort that we all put into our content.”

“I am beyond grateful for all the wonderful people in the industry that have inspired me and helped me get to where I am today, like Kenny Jay, Sam Alex, Dan Levy, Frank Wright, Eddie Volkman, Corey Dylan, and Lisa Kosty.” These people have been great role models for not only me but for many young broadcasters who want to take things to the next level.”

“My advice to young women who want to make in the business is to never give up and chase after what YOU want. Don’t let anything or anyone stop you from reaching your next goal. Take chances! I believe everyone I work with and in this industry has the potential to succeed. As long as you can keep your mind on the next goal, you can accomplish anything!”

“On another note, there are some things we just can’t control. What keeps me up at night is seeing so many of my friends in the industry lose their jobs. It absolutely breaks my heart. No one deserves to lose a job, especially after working so hard and doing their best. But I try not to let it get me down. I find balance by making sure I take some time out of the day for myself. I start my mornings off by going to CrossFit and it’s a great way to kick off my day!”

“As for the future, I’m looking forward to all the exciting things to come with Chicagoland’s Free Country at 98.3 and 102.3, and I’m grateful for all the opportunities Alpha Media has given me. I would love to remain on air for a country station and eventually become a Program Director someday.

Follow Hannah Brummer on socials @hannahbonair.

Charese Fruge’ is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.