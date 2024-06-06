Celebration Of Service to America Awards Recognize Radio’s Heart

Chris Barron
Singer/Songwriter Chris Barron

The NAB Leadership Foundation celebrated the winners of the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards on Tuesday night at The Anthem in Washington, DC. These prestigious awards recognize the exceptional community service efforts of local radio and television stations across the United States.

Hosted by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, the gala highlighted the significant contributions of broadcasters in public service, community campaigns, and philanthropic initiatives, underscoring the NABLF’s commitment to honoring the impactful work that local broadcasters undertake nationwide.

Attendees were entertained by singer and songwriter Chris Barron, best known as the lead singer of Spin Doctors.

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti commented, “Always a wonderful reminder of the connection local radio and TV stations have with communities, big and small, across the country. No other media does it better, if at all. Broadcasters, take a bow!”

Jose Villafane
Nueva Network CEO Jose Villafañe, Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Partner Frank Montero, and Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti
Bob Thompson and Lora Lewis, Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia
Bob Thompson and Lora Lewis, Beasley Media Group, Philadelphia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This year’s honorees included:

Radio

Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group
Bonneville, Maui Strong

Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market
WFSH-FM, Salem Media Group, Atlanta, GA., Acts of Love

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market
KTXY-FM, Zimmer Communications, Columbia, Mo., Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market
WLBC-FM, Woof Boom, Muncie, Ind., Muncie You-Nite

Television

Service to Community Award for Television, Broadcast Ownership Group
Cox, Real Estate Racket

Service to Community Award for Television – Large/Major Market
WANF-TV, Gray Television, Atlanta, Ga., In Plane Sight

Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market
KETV-TV, Hearst Television, Omaha, Neb., Voices of GenZ

Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market
WJHG-TV, Gray Television, Panama City, Fla., Chapter Chat

