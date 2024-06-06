Celebration Of Service to America Awards Recognize Radio’s Heart

The NAB Leadership Foundation celebrated the winners of the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards on Tuesday night at The Anthem in Washington, DC. These prestigious awards recognize the exceptional community service efforts of local radio and television stations across the United States.

Hosted by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, the gala highlighted the significant contributions of broadcasters in public service, community campaigns, and philanthropic initiatives, underscoring the NABLF’s commitment to honoring the impactful work that local broadcasters undertake nationwide.

Attendees were entertained by singer and songwriter Chris Barron, best known as the lead singer of Spin Doctors.

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti commented, “Always a wonderful reminder of the connection local radio and TV stations have with communities, big and small, across the country. No other media does it better, if at all. Broadcasters, take a bow!”

This year’s honorees included:

Radio

Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group

Bonneville, Maui Strong

Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market

WFSH-FM, Salem Media Group, Atlanta, GA., Acts of Love

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market

KTXY-FM, Zimmer Communications, Columbia, Mo., Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market

WLBC-FM, Woof Boom, Muncie, Ind., Muncie You-Nite

Television

Service to Community Award for Television, Broadcast Ownership Group

Cox, Real Estate Racket

Service to Community Award for Television – Large/Major Market

WANF-TV, Gray Television, Atlanta, Ga., In Plane Sight

Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market

KETV-TV, Hearst Television, Omaha, Neb., Voices of GenZ

Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market

WJHG-TV, Gray Television, Panama City, Fla., Chapter Chat