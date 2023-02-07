NPR will offer member stations and listeners bilingual coverage of the State of the Union address for the first time.

The address, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening, will feature English-language coverage of the address by Ali Shapiro of All Things Considered and a Spanish-language simulcast hosted by journalist A Martínez of Morning Edition.

Martínez will be joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and Congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales for the Spanish-language coverage of the address. Eyder Peralta will provide reports from Mexico City, while Sergio Martínez-Beltrán of member station KUT (90.5 FM) in Austin will offer reports from Texas.

The English-language coverage will feature reports from NPR’s team of journalists and fact-checkers, including live dispatches from inside the U.S. Capitol by Congressional reporter Deidre Walsh.

NPR will also produce a live blog with real-time analysis and fact checks during the State of the Union Address, and a post-speech episode of NPR’s Politics podcast will debut later in the evening.

For more information on NPR’s State of the Union coverage, go HERE.