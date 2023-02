Patreon is launching Backstage with Patreon, a weekly podcast with a goal of empowering creative businesses on Patreon. The show will include interviews that provide an inside look at the current and future of the platform, and include insights from other creators.

Backstage with Patron launches today. New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays in both audio and video formats. Episodes, transcripts, and related resources are available at Patreon’s Creator Hub along with the RSS feed.