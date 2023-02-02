The Museum of Broadcast Communications is now accepting nominees for the 2023 Radio Hall of Fame. The nomination process runs through Friday, March 31.

As part of the process, 24 names will be selected and voted upon by around 1,000 industry personnel later this year. The outcome will be the 2023 Radio Hall of Fame Induction Class, with the formal induction taking place in the fall.

“It is an honor to oversee the process of selecting the legendary men and women that have made radio the great medium it is today,” Dennis Green, the co-chairman of the Radio Hall of Fame, said on Wednesday. “Radio is special to millions of listeners from coast to coast, and the Radio Hall of Fame looks forward to receiving the suggestions of names to consider for the ultimate honor our industry has to bestow.”

“The ideas and suggestions from both industry members and listeners has provided for excellent conversations and deliberations amongst our Nominating Committee members, each of them also bringing their own suggestions to the difficult decision-making that goes on,” Kraig T. Kitchin, the co-chairman of the Radio Hall of Fame, said. “When we hear from as many interested people as we do with suggestions, it only reinforces the value of a nomination, let alone an induction.”

To submit a nomination for consideration, go HERE.