Nielsen to Shop Edison Research Data

Nielsen will begin marketing Edison Research’s Share of Ear and Podcast Metrics services to advertising agencies, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Edison’s Share of Ear product offers deep insights into the audio landscape, including broadcast radio, podcasting, streaming audio, downloadable audio, smart speakers and other audio sources.

Podcast Metrics is just that — data that comes from frequently updated surveys that provide person-based listening estimates of podcasts.

“The media landscape is evolving quickly and agencies have a vital need to understand how all the media puzzle pieces fit together,” John Kaiser, the head of Nielsen’s agency- and advertiser-direct businesses, said on Tuesday. “Edison’s insights are best in class and Nielsen is excited to work together with them to provide media planners and buyers with deep insights into the total audio landscape and the rapidly growing podcasting audience.”

“Share of Ear and Edison Podcast Metrics provide advertising agencies and clients with incredibly rich data about the total audio universe,” said Larry Rosin, the president of Edison Research. “We are excited to work with Nielsen to grow the audio space by providing information about the total audio audience to planners and buyers.”

Both products are based on surveys of individuals who are 13 or older in the United States, and are updated quarterly.