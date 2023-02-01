Agenda Released for CRS Digital Music Summit

The Country Radio Seminar has released an advanced agenda for its Digital Music Summit on the first day of CRS 2023.

“This year’s Digital Music Summit is a can’t-miss day rich with actionable intel and information for pros in all areas of the digital music industry,” Joey Tack, the chairman of the CRS 2023 Agenda Committee, said in a statement.

Five educational sessions are planned for the first day of CRS 2023, which starts March 13 and takes places at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

The five sessions announced by CRS are as follows:

Web3, NFTs, and Virtual Worlds: Beyond The Hype: This session will explore Web3, NFT’s, virtual worlds like “the metaverse,” while using case studies to show how artists use these platforms to create new revenue streams and how they build them into their brand portfolios. Panelists include Zach Bair (VNUE), Chris McMurtry (Pex), and Sean Peace (SongVest). Noah Itman, Digital Music News’ Chief Revenue Officer, will lead this panel.

Beyond The Hype: This session will explore Web3, NFT’s, virtual worlds like “the metaverse,” while using case studies to show how artists use these platforms to create new revenue streams and how they build them into their brand portfolios. Panelists include Zach Bair (VNUE), Chris McMurtry (Pex), and Sean Peace (SongVest). Noah Itman, Digital Music News’ Chief Revenue Officer, will lead this panel. Sweet Streams (Are Made of These): Executives from leading Digital Service Providers (DSPs) will show artists and managers what they can control on streaming platforms, how to set new releases up for success, and answer the ultimate question… how do you get on a playlist? Panelists include Johnny Chiang (Pandora) and Rachel Whitney (Spotify). Tim Foisset (Warner Music Nashville) will moderate the panel.

Executives from leading Digital Service Providers (DSPs) will show artists and managers what they can control on streaming platforms, how to set new releases up for success, and answer the ultimate question… how do you get on a playlist? Panelists include Johnny Chiang (Pandora) and Rachel Whitney (Spotify). Tim Foisset (Warner Music Nashville) will moderate the panel. Reach Out: Meeting Listeners Where They Are: With fans today consuming music on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Streaming Services, and Radio, this panel will look at non-traditional methods for meeting fans on these platforms while highlighting tips for increasing engagement and other platform trends. Speakers will include Jade Driver (Crowd Surf) and Kristen Reed (UMG Nashville).

With fans today consuming music on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Streaming Services, and Radio, this panel will look at non-traditional methods for meeting fans on these platforms while highlighting tips for increasing engagement and other platform trends. Speakers will include Jade Driver (Crowd Surf) and Kristen Reed (UMG Nashville). How They Built It: “Fancy Like” and Its Path To #1: A case study of how Walker Hayes’ smash-hit, “Fancy Like,” snowballed into a #1 single, and how artists can leverage all aspects of media, to achieve a hit and an engaged audience. Panelists: Katie McCartney (Monument Records), Robert Carlton (SMACKSongs), Marissa Turk (SMACKSongs), and Emily Cohen Belote (Amazon Music).

“Fancy Like” and Its Path To #1: A case study of how Walker Hayes’ smash-hit, “Fancy Like,” snowballed into a #1 single, and how artists can leverage all aspects of media, to achieve a hit and an engaged audience. Panelists: Katie McCartney (Monument Records), Robert Carlton (SMACKSongs), Marissa Turk (SMACKSongs), and Emily Cohen Belote (Amazon Music). Flex-Ability – Marketing Without a Map: Panelists will dissect three album releases scheduled for March-April 2020 and observe how they were able to pivot during unforeseen circumstances. Panelists are Lucia Kaminsky (Head of Digital for Sandbox), Clark Mims Tedesco (VP of Artist Development for Warner Music Nashville), and Doug Phillips (Head of Digital for Q-Prime), along with Cameo Carlson (Mtheory) as moderator.

The first day of CRS 2023 will also include a luncheon by Warner Music Nashville, an interactive conversation with country music superstar Garth Brooks and other events.

For more information, or to register, go HERE.