WGCL Relaunches as ‘Bloomington’s Voice’

Heritage Broadcasting’s news and sports talk station WGCL (1370 AM, 98.7 FM) has relaunched under the “Bloomington’s Voice” brand.

As part of the station’s refresh, WGCL is rolling out a new schedule of live, local programming, which includes adding Tony Katz Today from the Indianapolis market to the 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. time slot.

Additionally, Kent Sterling has been hired to serve as WGCL’s program director and will host a new morning program called Sterling in the Morning; he previously worked for several station sin Indianapolis, Chicago and St. Louis.

“WGCL has such a rich heritage of serving Bloomington and south-central Indiana,” Sterling said on Monday. “I applied for a job at the station when I was a student at Indiana University. Being astute judges of broadcasting, they understood I was a work in progress. Now I get to come back to Bloomington’s Voice without the rough edges and serve so many listeners. It’s a dream.”

Other programming running on WGCL include The Ramsey Show from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Glass in the Afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and news broadcasts from Diane Daily and sports broadcaster Joe Smith.