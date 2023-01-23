Logan Named to Hispanice Radio Conference Advisory Panel

Clark Logan, the president of HRN Hispanic Radio Network, has joined Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference Advisory Panel.

“We’re delighted to have Clark join Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference Advisory Panel,” Deborah Parenti, the publisher of Radio Ink and sister publication Radio + Television Business Report, said on Monday. “Clark’s extensive experience in Hispanic radio, knowledge of the Hispanic marketplace, and insights about the Hispanic national radio advertising business, will help us set a dynamic agenda.”

“Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference is the only event dedicated solely to the advancement of the Hispanic radio market,” said Logan. “It’s an honor to be on the Advisory Board, and I’m looking forward to working with Deborah and the Board members.”

The Hispanic Radio Conference Board also includes Angie Balderas (Entravision), Frank Montero (Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth), Jesus Sales (Spanish Broadcasting System) and Eric Garcia (TelevisaUnivision).

The Hispanic Radio Conference will be held in Miami on June 14 and June 15, 2023. For more information about the conference, go HERE. To learn more about the HRN Hispanic Radio Network, go HERE.