Wolf Promoted by Money Matters

Money Matters Radio, the producer of Financial Exchange Radio program, has appointed Jason Wolfe as its Chief Operating Officer. The company also promoted Tucker Silva to the role of director of broadcast operations.

Wolfe will be in charge of the company’s policies and procedures, including sales and marketing efforts, while Silva will work on the day-to-day operations for Financial Exchange Radio.

Wolfe started with Money Matters in August 2014 after serving as the vice president of programming and operations at WEEI and WRKO in Boston. He has helped grow Money Matters’ distribution network to 14 stations across the country, and he helped launch a new daily live program that is distributed on Facebook, Twitch and other online platforms.

Silva joined the Financial Exchange Radio as an executive producer in 2015. As executive producer, Silva was in charge of content, booking, distribution and production efforts.

Financial Exchange Radio is primarily heard on radio stations in New England, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.