BetterHelp, Amazon Top Podcast Ad Buyers in December

A new report from research firm Magellan AI shows wellness company BetterHelp and retailer Amazon were among the biggest ad buyers on podcasts in December of 2022.

The report also showed financial services provider J.P Morgan Chase increased their ad buying by 451% between November and December, while retailer Walmart increased their spend by 334% during the same time period.

The top podcast ad buyers for December 2022 as ranked by Magellan AI were:

BetterHelp ($9.161 million) Amazon ($5.982 million) Shopify ($3.865 million) Flutter Entertainment ($3.248 million) VGW ($3.091 million) Peloton ($2.864 million) Athletic Greens ($2.605 million) BetOnline ($2.492 million) HelloFresh ($2.397 million) Rocket Companies ($2.185 million)

